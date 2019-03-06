RDP houses worse than those built by the apartheid government: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the ANC government of building RDP houses that are worse than apartheid-sponsored human settlements.

Malema also charged that government officials were engaged in "sex for RDP" actions - where the people who slept with them were moved up housing waiting lists.

Malema was speaking with the elderly at Carnival Mall, in Ekhuruleni, during a breakfast session organised by the EFF on Wednesday.

He said the quality of the RDP houses built by the ANC government were so poor that the structures were falling apart, while those built by the apartheid government were still standing.

"There were poor boers during apartheid and they were built houses by the government, and those structures are still standing because the apartheid government was for boers and it cared about its people. Our government doesn't care about us," said Malema.