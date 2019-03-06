Halala! Caster Semenya voted most influential young South African

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya has been named the 2018 most influential South African by international rating firm Avance Media.

The athlete was nominated in the sports category for her achievements. A hundred South Africans nominated across 10 categories all stood in line to win the ultimate title of Most Influential South African.

It's the third edition of the ranking poll and previous winner includes Trevor Noah (2016) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (2017), making Semenya's win even more historic as she's the first female to take the prize.

Hot on her heels in the top five include Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Nomzamo Mbatha, Brent Lindeque and Zincedile Tiya.

The win will be that much sweeter as Semenya is expected to hear the final verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this month.

Semenya is fighting a proposed International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rule which would see female athletes with high levels of testosterone forced to take medication to lower this.