Nelson Mandela Bay crime issues worry MEC
Safety in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas is a sore point for Finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane, who hopes to mobilise residents to fight gangsterism.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.