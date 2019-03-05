Activists say Mmusi's boxing tweet reckless
Maimane backlash as Mampintsha appears in court
Durban musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo was granted R2‚000 bail on Tuesday after a brief court appearance on charges relating to the alleged assault of his girlfriend‚ fellow musician Bongekile Simelane‚ better known as Babes Wodumo. Events in the case took an unexpected turn when Maphumulo laid a counter-charge.
