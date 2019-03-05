Water crisis plan ahead of National Arts Festival

The National Arts Festival has not been canned and will not be moved to another venue despite the severe water crisis Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) is grappling with.

National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester said while the town was experiencing the worst drought in 220 years, plans were in place to ensure visitors had access to water.

He said the event, which boosted the local GDP by R94m annually, was not in jeopardy.

“In June we’re set to host the 45th edition of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and discussions have invariably turned to the impact the drought will have on us," Lankester said.

"A few people have said they might not attend the festival, believing either that they will not have access to water or that they will be an added burden on an already-fragile supply.

"Some have even told me, or posted on social media, that they know the festival is either cancelled or moving to another city - Port Elizabeth seems to be the popular choice of these wild speculators.

"None of that is true,” Lankester added.

Contingency measures

In an attempt to allay fears, he said several contingency measures had been put in place.

“Our first priorities are to make sure that festival visitors are safe and comfortable, and that their presence doesn’t result in extra pressure on the limited supply of water.

"This is taking a lot of work and planning, but we’re confident we’ll achieve both those things," he said.

Lankester said a borehole had been organised in partnership with Gift of the Givers which would provide the Monument with 100,000l of water a day.

"This will be enough to sustain the festival’s main hub and the thousands of people who visit it each day," Lankester said.

"We are establishing additional drinking water stations at all our main venues. We will ferry water around town in tankers to refill existing and new tanks at our venues so that, wherever festival-goers gather, there will be enough water to drink and basic hygiene can be followed.

"This water will be sourced in a way that doesn’t impact on or diminish the city’s scarce supply," he said.

Lankester said festival organisers were also working with local guesthouses and Rhodes University residences to ensure that there would be enough water for visitors.

"We are working with Standard Bank and Gift of the Givers to increase water capacity in the townships, particularly at schools, so that residents do not experience a shortfall during the festival and can go about their daily lives comfortably and safely.

"Between now and June, we expect that a further 20 boreholes will be sunk around town, adding millions of litres of water daily into the system.

"All this water is being tested and will only be used if it is declared pure and potable against the highest-possible quality standards.

“So our overriding message is that the town and the festival will have water. We’ve got this," Lankester added.