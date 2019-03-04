‘I don’t know why someone had to die,’ says stabbed Polokwane teen

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that a case of attempted murder was opened against the pupil in question last year.

"There is a case from December 2018. However, the suspect also opened a case of assault against the complainant. We will investigate both charges simultaneously because both suspects are known," said Mojapelo.

The attack on Thomas happened while he and his alleged attacker were at a party in an estate in Bendor. Thomas was apparently part of the bouncers keeping order among those who were attending.

"He stepped on my shoe and looked at me. I asked him what he was doing, but his friends asked me to leave him alone, while he responded, ‘I’ll show you,'" said Thomas.

He continued: "We later met on the stairs where he attacked me and I attacked back to defend myself. Then he took out a knife and stabbed me. I was bleeding and lost balance, and an ambulance was called."

Thomas said the police had initially "refused" to open a case of attempted murder against the 15-year-old, but insisted on an assault case being opened.

"I didn’t understand that because I almost died. The police who came to visit me at the hospital saw that I was stabbed twice next to my right lung and even saw my [medical] files.

"After that I was detained for assaulting him [the 15-year-old]. Nothing was said about my case against him. For me that was some kind of corruption also because I don’t know why my case was closed to begin with," he said.