Massive social housing project rising in Walmer

PREMIUM

Motorists travelling along Port Elizabeth’s Victoria Drive can be forgiven for being oblivious to a massive, R250m development that has been steadily rising in the woods just metres from the road. Well-concealed by thick clumps of tall trees on the border of Walmer is an extensive new housing project called Milkwoods.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.