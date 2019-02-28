Eskom and the Guptas: Former Glencore CEO in the Zondo hot seat

Former Glencore chief executive officer Clinton Ephron appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday, where he detailed Optimum Coal mine’s dealings with Eskom.



Renegotiating its contract



Ephron detailed how Optimum Coal mine, which supplies coal to the Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga, tried to renegotiate its contract with Eskom before the power utility was due to impose penalties on the company.



Ephron said he believed the negotiations were a success as an addendum was put in place that would see Eskom increase the price it would pay for Optimum's coal to the cost of its production.