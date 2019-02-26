'Puppy mutilator' arrested in Cape Town for allegedly cutting off paws

A man who allegedly mutilated puppies before offering them for sale to animal lovers has been arrested in Cape Town.

The man was arrested on Sunday evening in Gardens and charged under the Animal Protection Act, said City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

A Facebook post about a man who allegedly cut off puppies' paws went viral and raised a reward of R5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

"The suspect was sought for allegedly mutilating puppies and then offering them for sale in public places," Dyason said.

"This method of selling puppies apparently garners sympathy from buyers who are moved by the sight of the suffering puppy and then buy it to seek medical care for the poor animal."