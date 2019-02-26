Pretoria chief magistrate yet to reply to Bosasa security upgrade claim

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair is still presiding over court cases while allegations that he benefited from home security upgrades thanks to Bosasa linger like a cloud over his head.

The Magistrate's Commission sat on February 22 to deliberate on the matter, having decided to give Nair an opportunity to respond to the allegations, which surfaced at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Nair allegedly had R200,000 worth of security installed at his Pretoria home, including an electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems. This was revealed by Bosasa employee Richard le Roux in testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry in January.

The commission's ethics committee chair, advocate Cassim Moosa, said the issue was discussed last Friday.

"I wish to advise that Mr Nair was initially called upon by the ethics committee to provide his response to the allegations made at the Zondo commission.

"He duly responded by advising that he has requested for a copy of the affidavit of the witness, and will respond to the allegations once he has been provided with that," said Moosa.

Moosa said the secretary of the commission had also written to the Zondo commission and was awaiting the affidavit.

Moosa said the matter would be dealt with again in April.