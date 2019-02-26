Lucky R232m Powerball winner steps forward

The big winner from Cape Town has stepped forward to claim the R232m - tax free - prize from this month's Powerball.

The lucky ticket was bought at the OK Mini Market in Goodwood after a series of rollovers pushed the winnings sky-high.

This winner's details have not yet been disclosed. He or she is expected to be at the Sandton offices of lottery operator Ithuba later on Tuesday.

A Limpopo bet-taker won the PowerBall jackpot on Friday night, winning R6.3m. Their ticket had cost R22,50 - the same as the Western Cape winner.