Lucky R232m Powerball winner steps forward
The big winner from Cape Town has stepped forward to claim the R232m - tax free - prize from this month's Powerball.
The lucky ticket was bought at the OK Mini Market in Goodwood after a series of rollovers pushed the winnings sky-high.
This winner's details have not yet been disclosed. He or she is expected to be at the Sandton offices of lottery operator Ithuba later on Tuesday.
A Limpopo bet-taker won the PowerBall jackpot on Friday night, winning R6.3m. Their ticket had cost R22,50 - the same as the Western Cape winner.
A previous big winner from Cape Town last year - a security guard - had his future set on being a soccer boss. The man, who bagged the R64m Powerball jackpot in September, told TimesLIVE he was a married father of two. Apart from wanting to buy a soccer team, he intended to take out education policies‚ investments and shares‚ as well as buy a house and a Mercedes Benz.
