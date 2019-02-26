Agrizzi urges more whisteblowers to come forward, despite arrests

During his testimony before the state capture inquiry headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Agrizzi presented a six-minute video showing wads of cash being counted by Bosasa staff, allegedly to pay bribes.

Former president Jacob Zuma, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and former Sars boss Tom Moyane were some of the big names fingered during his testimony.

Days after completing his testimony, Agrizzi was arrested along with six others for the allegedly corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn from the correctional services department. The group was later released on R20,000 bail each.

Agrizzi described the arrest as a shock, saying it could hinder other whistleblowers from coming forward. "Unfortunately, that kind of sends out a message to the general whistleblowers, which we didn’t want, that rather don’t say anything because you're gonna get locked up," he said.

Despite threats and criminal charges, Agrizzi urged other whistleblowers to come forward and expose corruption, for the good of future generations.

“Still do it - even if they are gonna arrest you, so what? If they arrest you, you're going to spend an hour or so in front of the magistrate and you're going to tell your story and the truth will come out … Don’t stop. Go out there do it and work with authorities … because if you don’t, what’s going to happen to children, going forward?” he said.