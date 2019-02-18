Madonsela was shot following an altercation with security at the campus two weeks ago after students embarked on a protest to highlight a number of grievances including safety‚ NSFAS funding and accommodation.

He was buried at his home in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Students alleged that the DUT management had not contributed financially to his family.

However‚ DUT‚ in a statement issued on Saturday‚ denied this accusation.

"While it would be remiss of management to make public announcements detailing the level of support provided to the Madonsela family‚ we can confirm that the support that we provided to the Madonsela family was much more than what was previously given to any other family of a deceased student. This was for self-evident reasons."

DUT management called an emergency meeting with the SRC on Sunday‚ however the meeting was rescheduled to Monday after a number of SRC members didn't attend.

"Regarding the alleged student protest‚ the university management will only issue a further communique once it has concluded the meeting with the SRC this morning (Monday)‚" DUT said.