Two brothers kidnapped, assaulted

A case of murder and kidnapping is being investigated after two brothers were kidnapped from their home on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni the brothers - between the ages of 35 and 45 - were asleep at home at the Dapu Administrative Area when three unknown men entered between 3am and 4am and assaulted them.

“One of the brothers is a prison warder working at Lady Frere. After they tied them with ropes they were forced into the car. The suspects drove off in the Cala direction,” Mdleleni said.

“When they approached Cala, they stabbed the prison warder to death and assaulted his brother and dumped them in an open veld.”

The surviving brother managed to reach a nearby community and was taken to hospital.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the direction of Mthatha.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Captain Mzwanele Msengana at 082-529-2441 or 086-00-10111.