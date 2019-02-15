Abandoned baby: do you know his parents?

Port Elizabeth police are looking for the parents of a baby boy who was left at the SOS children’s home in Schauderville on Valentine’s Day.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child was about four months old.

The baby's name is not known.

“According to police information, a couple went to the children’s home [on Thursday] and informed staff that they had found the child crying at the back of a house in Jacksonville [in the northern areas],” Naidu said.

“When asked for details, the woman, suspected to be in her 30s, shoved the baby into the arms of a staff member and the couple rushed out. They also left two bags of the child’s clothing and baby bottles behind.”

The child is now in a safe haven and a case of child abandonment is under investigation, Naidu said.

She said anyone who recognised the child or who knew his parents were urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Kelibone Mokhatla, on 071 475 2327 or their nearest police station.