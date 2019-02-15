House arrest for Port Alfred rental agent

Cronje received a five-year suspended prison term

PREMIUM

A Port Alfred rental agent who conned numerous people out of thousands of rands over a period of nine months was sentenced to three years’ house arrest by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court. Sandra Ann Cronje, 53, pleaded guilty in January to a charge of theft. Between September 2014 and May 2015, Cronje siphoned off nearly half a million rand meant to be paid either to her employer at the time, Happy Sunshine Homes CC trading as Lew Geffen Sothebys International Realty, or property les...

