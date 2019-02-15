House arrest for Port Alfred rental agent
Cronje received a five-year suspended prison term
A Port Alfred rental agent who conned numerous people out of thousands of rands over a period of nine months was sentenced to three years’ house arrest by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court. Sandra Ann Cronje, 53, pleaded guilty in January to a charge of theft. Between September 2014 and May 2015, Cronje siphoned off nearly half a million rand meant to be paid either to her employer at the time, Happy Sunshine Homes CC trading as Lew Geffen Sothebys International Realty, or property les...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.