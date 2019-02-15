EC premier Phumulo Masualle to deliver State of Province Address

Premier of the Eastern Cape Phumulo Masualle will deliver the state of the province address on Friday.

The address will be Masualle's final speech as the fifth term of government since 1994 comes to an end in May.

The general elections will be held on May 8.

In his speech, Masualle is expected to reflect on the progress made in delivering services during his term.

He is also expected to outline the plans for the year ahead.

The formal proceedings are set to begin at 10am.

Follow @HeraldPE for updates