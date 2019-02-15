They threatened my family, witness claims

“They made threatening hand gestures and said what I was doing would affect my family.” Those were the words of a state witness – who is in witness protection – as he told the Port Elizabeth High Court that three people had tried on Wednesday to warn him against testifying in a case in which a policeman has been accused of playing a role in the murder of a young northern areas man.

