Parents urged to send children to school despite Cosatu strike

The department of basic education is "extremely concerned" that schools across the country may be disrupted by the national Cosatu strike on Wednesday - which is set to also hit a range of private-sector and government services.

"It's extremely concerning that schools face the real threat of disruption," said the department's national spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) labour federation is embarking on a strike that it hopes will bring all nine provinces to a standstill.

"We hope it will not be the case because teachers know the practical implications of halting teaching and learning," said Mhlanga.

He urged parents to take their children to school on Wednesday.

"We hope the situation will be resolved without negatively affecting school activities. We urge those protesting to do so without disrupting schools," he added.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the central message of the strike was to highlight the fight against job losses in the public and private sectors.

Pamla said thousands of workers were expected to strike.

"Even if workers don't take part, any worker who decides not to go to work tomorrow is protected by the [strike] certificate issued by Nedlac [the National Economic Development and Labour Council]," said Pamla.