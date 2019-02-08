‘A life of abuse by perly king’

Domestic violence, alcohol, drugs marked marriage of poaching mastermind Morne Blignault and his wife, court hears

PREMIUM

Pregnant at 14 and working only seven months in her life since she left school, a picture was painted in presentencing proceedings of the former wife of convicted perlemoen poaching kingpin Morne Blignault being in a marriage riddled with extreme abuse. Testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday , social worker Ayanda Nkumisa – who compiled a detailed probation officer’s report on Marshelle Blignault, 42 – told judge Mandela Makaula that her relationship with her former husband had...

