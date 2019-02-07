Mock emergency teaches pupils about ambulance safety

PREMIUM

A mock emergency was staged at a northern areas school on Thursday as part of a community outreach programme started by ambulance crews in the metro to improve community buy-in into the work that emergency medical services do. So as part of the staged rescue, an ambulance with flashing lights and sirens drove right up to the Hillcrest Primary School in Helenvale and an emergency crew jumped out to assist a child in distress.

