Family must leave and take their dead with them - for a golf estate

They must break down their Eastern Cape home and exhume their relatives to make way for the luxury spread, court rules.

A humble tin shack in the shadow of a luxury new golf estate in the Eastern Cape will have to bend the knee after a court ruled in December that the family must vacate the land.

It leaves the Mnyaka family in Chintsa West, outside East London, until the end of February to not only break down the shack they have called home for decades, but also to exhume the remains of eight relatives buried there.

Among the graves is that of the family matriarch Nonzwakazi Mnyaka, who died in 2018 without knowing the outcome of the court case.

The family said they heard only in 2018 that the farm, which was no longer in operation, had been sold to HCLE Development – and received a magistrate’s court order that they will be evicted to make way for the Olivewood private golf estate.

Nonzwakazi and her eldest son, Mzwandile Mnyaka, who both lived on a portion of Farm 508 owned by Neil Hunter, have been trying to fight this ever since, with the help of Legal Resource Centre lawyers.

However, the high court turned down their application on December 13, instructing the family to vacate the land in 75 days.

An expert said the family should take this decision on review at the Land Claims Court.