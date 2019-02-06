Relocation of VC hero considered
Sello Makhanya, head of the Eastern Cape Heritage Resources Authority’s unit on archaeology, palaeontology, burial grounds and meteorites, confirmed on Tuesday that he had received documentation on the proposed relocation of Lieutenant-Colonel Joseph Crowe.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.