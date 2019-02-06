RECIPE: Sweetcorn fritters with mango and lime salsa

More and more people are turning towards a plant-based way of eating. And, whether you support veganism, vegetarianism, flexitarianism or are simply cutting back on your meat intake – there are now more recipes than ever before to make delicious meals focused on vegetables.

Sir Paul McCartney and his daughters – fashion designer Stella and photographer Mary – launched Meat Free Monday in 2009, a campaign which has played a key role in the move.

Since Meat Free Monday started in its quest to raise awareness of the environmental impact of meat, the diets of vegetarianism and veganism have been embraced by professional chefs, cooks and ordinary families around the world.

Try this recipe for McCartney's Thai-scented sweetcorn and vegetarian pulled chicken fritters, with mango and lime salsa, and ginger and sesame pak choi. Despite the long name, it is easy to make.

This particular recipe is vegan hence the fritters do not contain eggs to bind the batter. If you are unable to find Linda McCartney Vegetarian Pulled Chicken, there are other brands of “vegan” chicken such as Fry’s. Alternately, omit the “chicken”.

This recipe serves four

Ingredients

For the salsa

1 red onion, finely diced

Juice of 1 lime

1 large red chilli, finely diced

1 small mango, peeled and chopped

1 whole cucumber, chopped

1 handful coriander, finely chopped

For the fritters

1 x 340g tin sweetcorn, drained but liquid reserved

200ml coconut milk

70g vegan-friendly red Thai paste

Zest and juice of 1 small lime

75g gram (chickpea) flour

35g self-raising flour

150g Linda McCartney Vegetarian Pulled Chicken

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 handful coriander, finely chopped, plus whole leaves to garnish

Oil, for cooking

For the pak choi

4 pak choi, quartered lengthways

1 thumb-sized piece of root ginger, finely chopped

1 glug of sesame oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

Place the red onion in a bowl and mix with the lime juice, chilli and a pinch of salt. Place the mango, cucumber and coriander on top (don’t mix) and set aside.

For the fritters, place a third of the sweetcorn and all of the sweetcorn liquid in a bowl with the coconut milk. Add the Thai paste, lime juice and zest, and both flours, and blitz with a stick blender until smooth.

Add the rest of the ingredients, including the remaining sweetcorn (but not the oil), and mix well. Allow it to rest for five minutes, to thicken slightly.

Lightly oil a non-stick frying pan and set over a medium-high heat.

Stir the fritter mixture, then drop dessertspoonfuls of it on to the hot pan; they should sizzle a little.

Cook them in batches for a few minutes then flip them over; they should be golden and crispy. Fry the other side for two more minutes (lower the heat if they brown too quickly). When golden on both sides, transfer to a tray in the oven for about five minutes. The mix should make about 16 fritters.

Meanwhile, heat another splash of cooking oil in the pan. When hot, stir-fry the pak choi for a minute, then add the ginger, a glug of sesame oil and pinch of salt.

Toss the salsa and season.

Serve the fritters on large platter with the pak choi and mango salsa. Garnish with some coriander leaves.