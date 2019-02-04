Will Vlakfontein murder accused walk?

The Protea Magistrate's Court is on Monday expected to deliver its decision on whether or not to grant bail to the sole surviving suspect in the Vlakfontein family murder case.

The lawyer of 61-year-old Fita Khupe last week submitted that the state's case against his client had been weakened by the death of his co-accused, Ernest Mabaso.

The 27-year-old Mabaso allegedly committed suicide in police holding cells last month.

Although having confessed to carrying out the brutal murders of seven members of the Khoza household, which included three women and four children, Mabaso claimed that he had been forced to commit the crime by Khupe.

He had alleged that Khupe had plotted the entire murder, including Mabaso's infiltration of the Khoza family, and pretending to be a long-lost relative.

Gerhard Landman, for Khupe, alleged that this was now all hearsay evidence, which could not be proven following Mabaso's death.

He submitted that his client had a watertight alibi, as he was away in Zimbabwe when the first murders were allegedly committed.

Rebecca Moloi, who was a community leader, last week testified that locals had been angered by the murder of the Khoza family.