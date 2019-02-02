NMU welcomes thousands of new students at orientation programme
NMU’s Summerstrand campuses were abuzz on Saturday morning as thousands of parents and new students flocked to the institution as part of the orientation programme.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.