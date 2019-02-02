EC Organised Crime team investigating Veeplaas murder

The Eastern Cape Organised Crime Investigation team is investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead in Veeplaas on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Ludwe Papu, 42, was found found dead in Kani Street, Veeplaas at about 8.45pm.

Papu, a security guard who was off duty at the time of the incident, had been shot in the head.

Motherwell cluster commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, expressed concerns about the spike of murders involving guns in the past week.

“SAPS is making a call on our community to report illegal fire arms and to give information of suspects committing crimes involving firearmes,” Rabie said.

“We (SAPS) will work round the clock to get the perpetrators in these recent murders, but our community must break the silence and come forward with the identities of the suspects as well as the whereabouts of illegal firearms in order to assist police to bring back safety and security in the communities of the affected areas.

“We need to arrest these perpetrators and get them as well as their fire arms off our streets and before court.”