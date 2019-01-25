‘The monster has taken our child’

Foster parents of murdered teenager relive their grief over brutal attack

KwaNobuhle grandfather Besengile Booi, 65, refuses to refer to the man charged with allegedly beating his foster child to death with a spade and a hammer by his name. He calls him “the monster”. With their neat little plastic folder of documents relating to the death of their child, Athobe van Ryner, 19, he and his wife, Nontobeko, have quietly been campaigning for suspect Siphesihle Dwane not to get bail.

