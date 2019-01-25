News

Bay Tourism axes 80% of its employees

By Siyamtanda Capa - 25 January 2019

About 80% of the staff at Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism are set to lose their jobs after the municipality’s decision to stop funding the tourism body.

