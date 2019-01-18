Three arrested minutes after North End business robbery

Three men were arrested on Friday morning, just minutes after a North End business was broken into.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police received information at about 12.40am about two suspicious males pushing two trolleys in Robert Street, Central.

“While driving, they were stopped by the complainant who informed them that the business premises in Bressel Street was broken into. The complainant accompanied the police to look for the suspicious persons,” Naidu said.

“Two males were found pushing the trolleys. Vehicle batteries (15), various types of vehicle oils and other accessories were found in the trolleys. The complainant identified the items as those belonging to the business.

“While still busy with the alleged suspects, another male was seen walking towards them. He was also arrested.”

The three males aged between 24 and 32 were detained for housebreaking and possession of suspected stolen property.

They are expected to appear in court soon.