NMB water shut down

There will be a water shut down for maintenance on Thursday from 6pm. The following areas will be affected;

Gelvan Street

Lawler Street

Searle Road

Thornton Road

Jan Hofmeyer Road

Krog Street

Perla Street

Stanford Road Sb

Stanford Road Nb

Rabie Street

Highfield Road Eb

Highfield Road Wb

Drew Street

Newbolt Street

Cottrell Street

Pearl Road

Kempston Road

Pyott Road

Gatley Road

Wells Crescent

Cox Street

Bennet Street

Lindsay Road

Juta Road

Fearick Street

Neal Street

Nicoll Street

Haupt Street

Frost Lane

Gibaud Road

Voyle Street

Cadle Street

Hart Street

Aragon Road

Hobson Street

CJ Langehoven Drive Sb

Lime Place· Rochelle Road

Diaz Road

Mary Boyd Avenue

Buxton Avenue

Shauder Avenue

Larch Avenue

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.