NMB water shut down

By HeraldLIVE - 16 January 2019

There will be a water shut down for maintenance on Thursday from 6pm. The following areas will be affected; 

  • Gelvan Street
  • Lawler Street
  • Searle Road
  • Thornton Road
  • Jan Hofmeyer Road
  • Krog Street
  • Perla Street
  • Stanford Road Sb
  • Stanford Road Nb
  • Rabie Street
  • Highfield Road Eb
  • Highfield Road Wb
  • Drew Street
  • Newbolt Street
  • Cottrell Street
  • Pearl Road
  • Kempston Road
  • Pyott Road
  • Gatley Road
  • Wells Crescent
  • Cox Street
  • Bennet Street
  • Lindsay Road
  • Juta Road
  • Fearick Street
  • Neal Street
  • Nicoll Street
  • Haupt Street
  • Frost Lane
  • Gibaud Road
  • Voyle Street
  • Cadle Street
  • Hart Street
  • Aragon Road
  • Hobson Street
  • CJ Langehoven Drive Sb
  • Lime Place· Rochelle Road
  • Diaz Road
  • Mary Boyd Avenue
  • Buxton Avenue
  • Shauder Avenue
  • Larch Avenue   

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.

