NMB water shut down
There will be a water shut down for maintenance on Thursday from 6pm. The following areas will be affected;
- Gelvan Street
- Lawler Street
- Searle Road
- Thornton Road
- Jan Hofmeyer Road
- Krog Street
- Perla Street
- Stanford Road Sb
- Stanford Road Nb
- Rabie Street
- Highfield Road Eb
- Highfield Road Wb
- Drew Street
- Newbolt Street
- Cottrell Street
- Pearl Road
- Kempston Road
- Pyott Road
- Gatley Road
- Wells Crescent
- Cox Street
- Bennet Street
- Lindsay Road
- Juta Road
- Fearick Street
- Neal Street
- Nicoll Street
- Haupt Street
- Frost Lane
- Gibaud Road
- Voyle Street
- Cadle Street
- Hart Street
- Aragon Road
- Hobson Street
- CJ Langehoven Drive Sb
- Lime Place· Rochelle Road
- Diaz Road
- Mary Boyd Avenue
- Buxton Avenue
- Shauder Avenue
- Larch Avenue
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.