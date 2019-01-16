Larsen promises to save Chippa
New Chilli Boys coach says immediate goal is to move away from relegation zone
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen promises to save the team from being relegated from the Absa Premiership this season.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.