Man drowns at Maitlands

A Pretoria man visiting family in Port Elizabeth drowned at Maitlands beach on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man and his brother went fishing at about 10.30am and were caught in a current.

“The one brother managed to swim ashore. A passerby on the beach noticed that the other brother was in trouble and went into the sea and pulled him out of the water,” she said.

“They immediately applied CPR but he passed away. The brother who survived was taken to hospital for a routine check-up.”