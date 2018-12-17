Futile quest after botched operation

MEC must explain to court why hospital records on 'foreign object' in patient was not made available for claim

Health MEC Helen Sauls-August has been summoned to appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday to explain why the sheriff has been unable to serve papers on her regarding a patient who had a “foreign object” left inside her during a caesarean section.

