Radical economic transformation and land reform is key if South Africans are to be “properly and fully reconciled”.

“We must consider that the failure of the land issue in a just and equitable manner‚ will threaten the stability of our democratic nation‚” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday during his speech on Reconciliation Day.

“We cannot be a reconciled nation for as long as the majority of the people of South Africa continue to suffer from the injustices of the past.”

Ramaphosa spoke during an event in Mthatha‚ Eastern Cape.

“Access to land is a fundamental right of citizenship. It does not just empower communities and workers‚ it enhances food security‚ especially for people in the rural areas.”

He added that it allowed people to gain and develop assets.

“Land reform is therefore part and parcel of the whole project of nation-building. It is key to furthering reconciliation in our country and is central to eliminating inequality in society.”

Ramaphosa believed accelerated land reform could also create “goodwill” among citizens.

“Despite a comprehensive land reform programme‚ we have not made significant progress on this issue. Most of this country’s land remains in the hands of a few people in our country.”

Ramaphosa said there could not be equality without redress.

“We cannot be a reconciled nation for as long as the majority of the people of South Africa continue to suffer from the injustices of the past. This means that we all need to be part of the effort to promote the growth and development of all of us.”

- TimesLIVE