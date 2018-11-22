Two alleged house robbers were shot and killed in a dramatic exchange of gunfire with Marshall Security reaction officers in Durban North on Tuesday.

Security officials had reacted to a report of a house robbery in Lansdowne Crescent and as they approached the property‚ they were fired on by a man armed with an AK-47.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenen said that they returned fire.

“Officers returned fire and a shootout ensued. The suspect armed with an AK-47 was fatally wounded on scene whilst his accomplices fled in a Mercedes-Benz getaway vehicle.”

Another alleged robber was found dead in their getaway car‚ which was abandoned in a nearby cemetery.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that two men were killed and that police were investigating.