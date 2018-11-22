Siyabonga Cwele replaces Malusi Gigaba in latest cabinet reshuffle

Siyabonga Cwele was named as Malusi Gigaba's replacement as home affairs minister when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Thursday afternoon.

Gigaba resigned last week after a string of controversies.

His was one of two vacancies in Ramaphosa's cabinet - the second being the position of environmental affairs minister following the death of Edna Molewa.

Ramaphosa announced Nomvula Mokonyane as Molewa's replacement.

Cwele will move from the telecommunications and postal services ministry‚ and Mokonyane from the communications ministry.