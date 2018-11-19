News

Zuki proves she has the drive to succeed

By Zamandulo Malonde - 19 November 2018

Zukiswa Sithole’s road to winning the Motor Industry Staff Association’s national Woman of the Year award was not an easy one for the KwaNobuhle apprentice technician, who grew up in Bizana.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office

Most Read

X