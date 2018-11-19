Zuki proves she has the drive to succeed
Zukiswa Sithole’s road to winning the Motor Industry Staff Association’s national Woman of the Year award was not an easy one for the KwaNobuhle apprentice technician, who grew up in Bizana.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.