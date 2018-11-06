State ambulance shutdown
Private crews called in after illegal strike
Angry ambulance crews barricaded the gates at the Lindsay Street headquarters of the metro emergency medical services (EMS) in Port Elizabeth, preventing ambulances from leaving the facility to respond to calls.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.