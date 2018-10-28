Man killed in Korsten shooting

A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting in Durban Road, Korsten on Saturday evening.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were alerted to the shooting incident, but on arrival the victim, Mohammed Sallah, had already been taken to hospital.

“According to information received, it is alleged that Mohammed Sallah and the [three] suspects were drinking together when an argument broke out between Sallah and the suspects.

“Sallah was shot several times by the suspects who fled the scene,” Naidu said.

The reason for the argument and fatal shooting is unknown at this stage.

Sallah succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Three firearms and several rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“A 32-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The [other] alleged murder suspects are known and arrests are imminent,” Naidu added.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile commending the members at the crime scene said: “The immediate following up on information received at a crime scene is crucial in the investigation of a case.

“The swift reaction of our members resulted in the recovery of these illegal firearms.

“We also thank the community for their information and urge them to expose criminals who are living among them.

“Illegal firearms in the hands of criminals are a serious threat to the safety of our citizens,” Patekile said.