Alex pupil wins toastmaster event
Alexander Road High School grade 11 pupil Jarrad Remy used home ground advantage to edge out the competition, claiming top honours in the Toastmasters Interschools Best Speaker competition.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.