Wildfires raging in Garden Route area

Two raging wildfires in opposite sections of the Garden Route are still burning out of control, with efforts beefed up in an attempt to stop them from spreading.

By Wednesday morning, two separate fires -- both described as massive ‑‑ were reported along the Garden Route, one in the Tsitsikamma area, bordering the Garden Route National Park (GRNP), and the other in the Vermaaklikheid area in the Western Cape.

The GRNP was forced to temporarily close the Otter Trail and evacuate eight hikers when the fire appeared to have jumped into the park, affecting the hikers’ second section of the five-day hiking trail. “This is in a fynbos patch and not an indigenous forest area. So our resources are split between helping our neighbours to extinguish the fire in the plantation and evacuating hikers through escape routes on the Otter trail,” a rescue official said.

While Day two of the Otter trail is temporarily shut down, the official said the Storms River Rest Camp remained unaffected.

The local Nelson Mandela Bay fire department confirmed that they were inundated with calls from curious residents in the morning about the smoke hovering over the metro, which according to fire fighters comes from the Tsitsikamma area fire – almost 160 km away. “It’s too early to determine if the trail will be open, and when. Once the fires are completely extinguished, we will be in a position to evaluate the extent of the damage and decide how soon the trail can be open,” she said.