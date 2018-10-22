In doing so‚ it recommends that the council should consider section 119 of the Municipal Systems Act‚ which reads: “A councillor who attempts to influence the municipal manager... not to enforce an obligation in terms of this act‚ any other applicable legislation or any by-law or decision of the municipality‚ is guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.”

This is Bowman Gilfillan’s second report into Cape Town’s transport and urban development authority‚ which was previously called Transport for Cape Town. Its first was commissioned by the council on November 21 2017‚ after Kesson filed his affidavit on December 29.

When the city council considered the report on January 5 2018‚ it ordered disciplinary action against Ebrahim and transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead‚ who were given seven days to provide reasons why they should not be suspended.

Ebrahim resigned on January 12 and left immediately‚ claiming his innocence‚ while Whitehead was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. Her suspension remains in effect.

The council also accepted a recommendation that Bowman Gilfillan carry out a further investigation into an alleged cover-up of Whitehead’s purported wrongdoing by De Lille.

The law firm requested several extensions of its deadline for delivering the report and finally handed it to speaker Dirk Smit on Monday October 15.

All the individuals against whom allegations were made were given a chance to respond before the investigators came to their conclusion. The lengthy report reflects their responses.

Citing the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act‚ the report recommends that suspected fraud and corruption in tender proceedings relating to BYD electric buses be reported to the police.

This part of the investigation followed allegations against Whitehead levelled by ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe‚ who claimed the commissioner was involved in unfairly advantaging the Chinese company to secure a tender for electric MyCiTi buses.

Hadebe told the transport and urban development committee that council officials met BYD representatives in China and in Whitehead’s boardroom before the tender was advertised. He also claimed the company wrote the specifications for the tender.

Council documents in the possession of TimesLIVE show that on August 24 2015‚ council contract management chief Sidney Pretorius wrote to John Martheze‚ manager of operations integration in Whitehead’s department‚ saying: “We are in the process of facilitating procurement of electric buses from BYD.”

The agenda for a visit to Cape Town the following month by BYD executives AD Huang and Brian Li included the entries “finalise and conclude business agreement” and “confirmation of roll-out times”.

But the deadline for tenders - five companies submitted bids - was only in early 2016. BYD was awarded the R286-million contract in August 2016.

Eleven buses in a R128-million pilot project have since been assembled‚ but cannot be delivered until the investigation of the tender is complete.

Bowman Gilfillan also says BYD may have created fraudulent broad-based black economic empowerment documents to comply with the city’s tender requirements.

Kesson criticised Whitehead for her role on the original evaluation committee for the Foreshore Freeway Project.

This R8.3-billion project to revitalise the Foreshore and resolve the problem of the city centre’s unfinished freeways was scrapped in July by new city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo‚ who said his decision followed several appeals and objections to the decision in February to name Mitchell Du Plessis Associates the preferred bidder.

“Having received legal advice‚ the city concluded that a lack of sufficient clarity in the request for proposals documentation rendered the evaluation criteria vague‚” said Mbandazayo.

“Procurement processes must be compliant with the rule of law. There must be no doubt about the integrity of these processes and as such I have decided to cancel the request for proposals.”

Bowman Gilfillan’s first report exonerated Kesson‚ and the council accepted a recommendation that no disciplinary action should be taken against him.

In another allegation‚ Kesson said the mayor had asked a top manager in her office to bury a report on allegations that R43-million in MyCiTi bus fares had been “misappropriated”.

At the time‚ De Lille said she would seek legal advice about Kesson's allegations.

In a series of tweets after the January 5 council meeting‚ she seized on what she said were errors in the first Bowman Gilfillan report that meant its findings‚ conclusions and recommendations were “highly prejudicial”.

She said she had been given an advance copy of the report and had requested corrections‚ but the lawyers had refused to comply.

“I feel that I have been unfairly and unnecessarily defamed and embarrassed by this report and believe Bowman Gilfillan’s refusal to correct a false finding‚ or to even consider that they may have made an error‚ to be unreasonable‚” said De Lille.

“The report cannot stand as it is. It must be corrected.”