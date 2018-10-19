Garth Taylor’s top music moments

Garth Taylor celebrates 20 years in music with a concert at The Boardwalk Amphitheatre on Friday.

The concert is a showcase of all his biggest hits, highlighting top moments in his career. “I want to take my fans on a journey from the very first song I wrote and the influencers I had at the time of each song,” Taylor says.

Taylor has performed on stages and at events all around South Africa as well as treating audiences on international stages, opening for artists like Shaggy, Simply Red, Bryan McKnight and Judy Boucher.

He has also shared the stage with some of South Africa’s biggest music legends. Many of his well-known songs still enjoy airtime on local radio, including If I Gave you My Soul, Home Again, Tonight, and a cover of the smash country hit, Islands in the Stream. Fans will get to see Taylor perform some of these hits as well as new material at the concert. Looking back at how he started, Taylor got his first guitar at the age of seven and learnt to play his first song from his mother.

Coming from a long line of musical people, Taylor wasn’t interested in the confines of what constituted the “normal” rules of learning. He taught himself how to play by touch, by emotion, by what felt right.

Originally from Johannesburg, Taylor became a household name in 1998 with his single, Why, which topped the South African radio charts for five consecutive weeks and is considered one of the classics in the SA song book. This hit was followed by Only with You, another chart-topper which held the position for six weeks.

Tickets are R150 at Computicket and the concert starts at 8pm.