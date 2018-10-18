Rape victim speaks in play

The voice of one of the two students who survived a traumatic rape and stabbing at Nelson Mandela University in 2017 will be heard in a play, Rape Textile, which will premiere at the Athenaeum next week.

When an intruder attacked two fashion design students – raping one and sexually assaulting another – in the computer lab on an NMU campus in Summerstrand in 2017, the public was enraged and social media abuzz.

The attacker was caught, tried, found guilty and sentenced to a lengthy jail term.

However, in the public furore which erupted, the voices of the young women who were attacked were scarcely heard and now one of them is rectifying that through giving her version of that night.

The play, Rape Textile, by playwright Xabiso Zweni, is influenced by the young woman’s account and will be performed at the Athenaeum in Athol Fugard Terrace, Central, on Thursday October 25.

It delves into SA’s horrifying rate of gender-based violence and femicide.

Rape Textile will be performed through various art forms, including poetry and dance, by Johannesburg-based artist Ntomboxolo Nomkalo, East London’s Asanda Hanabe, Zweni, hip-hop artist North Star and others.

“With this performance, we are trying to hammer the reality of our society to shape it accordingly to the picture, which we want it to be and give healing to women as they are most affected,” Zweni said.

The play was a merger of the victim’s story as well as the perpetrator’s side, showing the social and psychological forces which contribute to or perpetuate rape culture, he said.

“Writing this piece of art was influenced by the victim herself, who experienced the terror first-hand.

“Not only were the fabrics of her clothes torn apart, but the textile of her soul and emotional wellbeing [too] and she wanted to tell her story.

“The use of natural sounds will give a cold ambience to insight on how cold and cruel rape is.”

Zweni said the victim wanted to tell her “non-fabricated” side of the story.

“She was upset by how some media fabricated some parts of the story when they couldn’t get her to speak, and wanted to tell her own story through arts,” he said.

Tickets for the Athenaeum performance, which starts at 6.30pm, are R80 for adults and R50 for students.

This will be followed by pop-up performances in Govan Mbeki Avenue and at the Nelson Mandela University south campus Kraal. Dates and times are still to be confirmed.