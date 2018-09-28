PE pair ace art competition

Two young Port Elizabeth artists will see their work featured on Santam’s 2019 calendar – a project that has positive spinoffs for children across South Africa. Kwezi Mani, 9, from Victoria Park Grey Primary, and Licebo Dubase, 13, from Erica Girls Primary, produced artworks that were considered to be uniquely creative in the Santam Child Art Project’s 2018 competition.

