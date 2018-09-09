Kirkwood accident kills teen

Police are investigating a culpable homicide and drunk driving case after a motor vehicle accident on Saturday on the R336 in Kirkwood claimed the life of a teenage motorcyclist and also killed a cow.

In a report on Sunday, police spokesman Sgt Majola Nkohli said the accident happened around 7pm the previous evening.

"It is believed that a beige Isuzu bakkie travelling on route R336 near Sunday's River Citrus Company in Kirkwood struck a cow and then collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

"Unfortunately the motorcyclist and the cow died at the scene."

The person killed was Felix Meiring, 17, Nkohli said

"The driver of the Isuzu bakkie was nabbed for driving under the influence of liquor. The 27-year-old driver is due to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 11 September 2018 on charges of culpable homicide and driving a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol."