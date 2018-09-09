The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition calling for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

The petition calls on Ramaphosa to explain why the governing party allowed state capture to flourish under its nose for so long.

The DA said it encouraged all South Africans to sign the petition to ensure all those who contributed or stood idly by while South Africans were robbed‚ are held accountable.

“Testimonies presented before the Zondo Commission have made it abundantly clear that it was not just Jacob Zuma‚ his family and the now-infamous Gupta family‚ at the centre of the state capture robbery project.

“It was the entire African National Congress‚ including President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who knew this theft was happening and did nothing to stop it‚” said John Steenhuisen‚ chief whip of the DA.

He said the ANC majority in Parliament failed to take decisive action for eight years during which the scourge of state capture extended its tentacles over the Union Buildings‚ the ANC headquarters‚ the South African Revenue Service‚ the Hawks‚ the National Prosecuting Authority and state-owned entities.