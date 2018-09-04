News

No arrest yet in child-rape case

Senior prosecutor consults boy as state mulls how to proceed

By Zizonke May - 04 September 2018

A senior state prosecutor has met the nine-year-old Port Elizabeth boy who was brutally raped, allegedly by a man in the neighbourhood, to see how to proceed with the case.

