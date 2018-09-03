Two of the Gupta brothers and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have applied to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry.

Advocate Mike Hellens‚ SC for Ajay Gupta‚ said his client was applying to cross-examine former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko‚ former head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). Both testified that they had met Ajay Gupta and that he had made unlawful requests.

Mentor told the commission that Ajay Gupta had offered her a ministerial job on condition that she terminate the SA Airways route to India.

Maseko alleged that Ajay Gupta told him to ensure that the GCIS R600m budget was spent on Gupta media companies.

Hellens has asked Zondo to make a ruling on whether an implicated party must testify if they want to cross-examine witnesses.

Ajay Gupta‚ his brother Rajesh‚ and Duduzane Zuma have applied to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas accused the Gupta brothers and Zuma of offering him a R600m bribe and the position of finance minister before Nhlanhla Nene was removed.

Controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane and Lakela Kaunda have also applied to cross-examine Mentor.